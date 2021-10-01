'Kundali Bhagya' October 1, 2021 Spoiler: Sherlyn Reveals Sonakshi's Truth

In Kundali Bhagya October 1, 2021 episode, Karan and Preeta leave for their home. On the way, they have an argument about Karan being self-obsessed. Preeta claims Karan is typical and always wants people to praise and appreciate him. Karan replies people are not even capable of appreciating him enough. Preeta gets angry and says Karan loves himself more than anything. Karan agrees and claims he loves himself more than he loves Preeta.

Sherlyn confronts Sonakshi and reveals her truth

On the other hand, Sherlyn confronts Sonakshi. When Sonakshi asks Sherlyn to come to the point, Sherlyn demands Rs 10 crores and leaves Sonakshi in shock. Sherlyn then reveals she does not want money as she is the daughter-in-law of Luthra's. Sherlyn then asks Sonakshi to tell the truth. Sonakshi reveals she went to meet her father. She claims Yash cutting ties with her cannot end their relationship. She also reveals how Yash apologised to her. Sherlyn claims Sonakshi is lying as she left the house through the bathroom window. Sonakshi suggests Sherlyn reveal the truth before the entire family. Sherlyn agrees and tells the Luthra family about Sonakshi.

Sonakshi jumps in and reveals she went to meet Yash. She also reveals Yash contacted her via her friend and when he began speaking ill of the Luthra family, they had a fight. Sonakshi asks Luthras if she hurt anyone. Kareena says they do not have any problem with her as she is an outsider. Daadi says she is glad Sonakshi came to them, to tell the truth.

Impressed by Sonakshi, Sherlyn offers her to join her. However, Sonakshi refuses the offer and says she likes being the leader. When Sherlyn warns Sonakshi that she will not be able to live in Luthra house, Sonakshi asks Sherlyn not to compare her with Mahira. Sherlyn then warns the Luthra family about Sonakshi.

Prithvi gets furious seeing Karan and Preeta together

Later, Sherlyn and Prithvi argue about Sonakshi. While Sherlyn asks Prithvi not to fall in Sonakshi's plan, Prithvi says Sherlyn should not have revealed Sonakshi's truth before everyone. Prithvi also gets furious seeing Karan and Preeta together.

Image: Instagram/@preeranxb