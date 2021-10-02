'Kundali Bhagya' October 2, 2021, Spoiler: Rishabh Finds Their Confidential Details Leaked

Kundali Bhagya October 2, 2021, the spoiler will give away a few major revelations about Sonakshi’s plan to create differences between the family and Preeta and how Rishabh and Karan have begun to spot something fishy in their documents and the deals their company has been losing. Read further ahead to know the full Kundali Bhagya October 2, 2021, spoiler updates.

Kundali Bhagya October 2, 2021, spoiler begins with Kareena and Dadi talking about how Karan always fights with the family for Preeta and the latter always gets his support. Sonakshi then decides to create a rift between the family and Preeta. She even tries to show that she is quite concerned for Karan and Pihu. On the other hand, as Kareena feels that Preeta is not taking good care of Pihu, she compares her with Sonakshi and forgets that Preeta is Karan’s wife. She tells Dadi how Preeta misbehaved with her when she pointed out her negligence towards Pihu. She also tells Dadi that Karan blindly supports Preeta and if Sonakshi would have been at Preeta’s place, she would not have let this happen. Kareena then begins to like Sonakshi over Preeta just the same way how she liked Mahira, even Dadi agrees with what she said.

On the other hand, Rishabh feels that somebody is trying to leak confidential information to their rivals and assures that he will find out who is the one betraying them. Even Karan learns that there is a major error in the accounts of the company and comes home to tell this to Mahesh. However, Rishabh tells Karan to keep this away from Mahesh as he does not want him to get tensed. He then tells Karan that he knows that he can handle the situation and asks him to not reveal anything to anyone for now. But, Karan still tells everything to Mahesh hat leaves him worried. Rishabh then assures that they will find out the truth while Prithvi feels that Rishabh may soon find out about what he did. Prithvi thinks that he needs to execute his plan and destroy the family before Rishabh finds out about what he has been up to.

