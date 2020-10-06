'Kundali Bhagya' October 7 Spoiler: Karan Refuses To Accept Mahira As His Wife

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic TV show which airs on Zee TV. Kundali Bhagya aired its first episode in 2017 and has been one of the top Indian romantic shows. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih in the lead roles. The popular daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor follows the story of Preeta and Karan, who start off their relationship as enemies but soon fall in love. They are destined to be with each other, but circumstances try to separate them. In the turn of events on Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets kidnapped by Pawan and Mahira tries to get married to Karan. But does she succeed in doing so? Read ahead to know.

As seen in the recent episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets kidnapped by Pawan, Prithvi's brother. Janki, on the other hand, tries to save Preeta and the two escape from the clutches of Pawan. Just when they try to escape, they are caught again, only to be trapped. Meanwhile, Sherlyn gets to know that Prithvi is going to marry Preeta and she decides to meet Prithvi.

When she leaves to meet Prithvi, Rishabh stops her from leaving at the time of a wedding reception. Karan, on the other hand, finds out that Mahira has been hiding behind the veil. He gets angry at her and confronts her about it. Mahira creates drama in front of the entire family and tells everyone that she is the rightful wife of Karan and deserves to be with him.

In the upcoming episode, Mahira will tell everyone that she is Karan's wife. She tries to get closer to Karan, which leaves everyone in a state of shock. Karan tells everyone that Mahira is lying and she is not his wife. Meanwhile, Sarla who stands there watching everything starts worrying about Preeta. Stay tuned to know if Karan tries to save Preeta from the clutches of Pawan.

