'Kundali Bhagya' October 9, 2021 Written Update: Shrishti Talks To The Doctor

Kundali Bhagya October 15 episode begins with Sameer driving Preeta and Shrishti to the doctor's house. As they reach, Shrishti accompanies Preeta. Preeta asks Shrishti to stay but Srishti insists on joining her. She says she will be of help if the doctor lied to her. Preeta gets irritated and asks Sameer to hold her hand. Shrishti hits Sameer which further worries Preeta. Preeta warns Shrishti and says she will tell Karan about it. Shrishti stops her thinking Karan that is already tensed. She agrees to wait with Sameer. As Preeta goes towards the house and sees a few police constables at the main entrance. Shocked Preeta rushes back to the car.

Kundali Bhagya today's episode written update

On the other hand, Rishab comes out of his room and sees Sherlyn. He recalls how Sherlyn promised him a happy life but cheated on him with Prithvi. As Rishab turns to go back, Rakhi comes towards him with teary eyes. Rakhi hugs Rishabh as he takes her blessings. When Sherlyn tries to defend herself, Rishab refuses to listen to her. Sherlyn and Rakhi reveal they stopped eating as they were worried about Rishab. Sherlyn also tells Rishab everyone in the house has been worried about him. She hugs Rishab and says everything will be okay. Rishab asks Rakhi to take care of her health. As Rakhi weeps, Rishab promises her that he will return soon.

Srishti learns a shocking news

Sameer asks Shrishti what is wrong when Shrishti suggests he take a look by himself. As Sameer learns about the police, he and Preeta think about how they should talk to the doctor. Sameer suggests Preeta bribe the doctor and file a complaint against him for giving a fake report of Sandeep. After much discussion, Shrishti suggests she should go inside the house as nobody has ever seen her before. She plans to go alone. When she reaches the gate, she fakes an injury and says she needs to see the doctor. As the police finally allow her to go in, she looks for the doctor. When she interacts with the doctor, she learns Sandeep is actually injured. She runs back to the car and informs Sameer and Preeta.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5