Kundali Bhagya September 10, 2021 Episode Spoiler: No One Believes Sonakshi’s Truth

Kundali Bhagya latest episodes are filled with mind-boggling twists and turns as the fans recently witnessed Sonakshi entering the Luthra house and making shocking revelations about her and Karan’s stillborn baby. As Prithvi is also seen plotting something against the Luthar family, the upcoming episodes will be full of thrill for the audience. Read further ahead to check out Kundali Bhagya September 10, 2021 spoiler alert.

Kundali Bhagya 10th September 2021 spoiler:

Will Sonakshi take Pihu away from the Luthra family?

In the last episode, when Sonakshi enters the house and reveals that Pihu is her baby, everyone lashes out at her. They even tell her that they do not believe her anymore as she has lied to them in the past. In the next episode, Kareena will keep lashing out at Sonakshi to stop telling lies and leave the house but the latter continues to explain that it is not her fault and mentions that her father kept it a secret from her. Further, when Sonakshi sees Pihu calling Preeta her mother, she tells Pihu that she is her mother to which Preeta fumes and tells her to shut up. Everyone gets shocked on hearing this. Later, the lady from the orphanage is seen revealing that Kareena already knew that Pihu is Sonakshi and Karan’s baby to which Dadi tells Kareena to reveal the truth. Meanwhile, Prithvi is planning something nasty against the family when Sherlyn calls him to reach the house as soon as possible to witness the drama.

What happened in the previous episode?

Sonakshi enters the house and explains to everyone that Pihu is her and Karan’s child but Kareena tells her that she needs to stop her drama. Kareena further tells Sarla that how can she watch Sonakshi lying when she knows that she ruined the life of her daughter. Saral then says that she does not even know who Sonakshi is. She only knows that the Luthra family went to her wedding and then later due to her, Preeta’s life is shaken. She then says that she does not even know Sonakshi to believe anything she says and tells her to leave the house. Even Karan lashes out at Sonakshi and says that it is neither his nor her mistake about whatever happened in the past and advises her to leave their house.

Image: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/ TWITTER