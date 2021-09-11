Kundali Bhagya September 11, 2021 Spoiler: Kareena Admits She Knew Who Pihu Was

Kundali Bhagya 11 September episode will unveil a new twist amidst the ongoing drama between Sonakshi and the Luthra family. The episode will also reveal that one of the members of the Luthra family already knew about the existence of Karan and Sonakshi’s baby, Pihu and was hiding it all this while. Read further ahead to get some interesting spoilers for the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, Sonakshi tries to convince everyone that she is the mother of Pihu and she wants to take her along. On the other hand, Kareena keeps screaming at her and telling her to stop lying. Even Karan tells her that even if she is her baby, they have the right to keep Pihu with them as they have legally adopted her. Sonakshi then calls the NGO employee who confirms that Sonakshi’s father brought Pihu to the NGO. She even reveals that Kareena already knew about it. The episode will also showcase how everyone is stunned with all the drama while Preeta begins to sympathize with Sonakshi. To watch whether Preeta willingly gives Pihu to Sonakshi or not, watch the latest episode.

What happened in previous episode?

In the last episode, As Sonakshi keeps fighting with the Luthras to get Pihu, Kareena finally responds to how she already knew about Pihu. she reveals that she heard Sonakshi and her father’s conversation during the wedding and recalls how her father lashed out at Sonakshi and reveals that her baby is alive. Kareena further reveals that she then confronted Sonakshi’s father and get the details about the orphanage. She then adds how she went to meet Pihu. She further mentioned that when she learnt that Preeta cannot conceive a baby anymore, she decided to bring Pihu into their lives who actually had the Luthra blood in her. She even said that she didn’t want Pihu to be called an orphan and added that her intentions were pure. Later, as Sonakshi tries to take Pihu away, Rakhi calls her selfish and warns her to stop otherwise she will have to call the police. Meanwhile, the NGO lady tells everyone that Sonakshi cannot take Pihu away until Karan and Preeta want. She even informs that Sonakshi’s father mailed them and asked them to send Pihu for adoption as he didn’t want Sonakshi to know anything about Pihu.

