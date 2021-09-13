'Kundali Bhagya' September 13 Written Update: Sonakshi Comes To Take Pihu From Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the highest TRP garnering TV series and stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles with Sanjay Gagnani and Ruhi Chaturvedi as lead antagonists. The upcoming episode of the show will see the entry of Pihu's mother begging Preeta and Karan to return her daugther. Here is the written update of Kundali Bhagya of September 13, 2021.

Kundali Bhagya September 13 written update

Sonakshi pleads to Karan and Preeta to return her daughter Pihu, who is her only family member. She explains that her father lied to her and kept Pihu away from her for years. Sonakshi explains that she wants to begin a new life by going away with her daughter. Sonakshi requests the Luthras to give Pihu back to her and adopt any other child for Karan and Preeta. Preeta seems to sympathize with Sonakshi, but the thought of losing Pihu makes her worried. Sonakshi asks Preeta to just give her daughter back, she has given birth to Pihu and is her real mother.

Preeta tells Sonakshi that she can’t live without Pihu, just like everyone else in the family. She adds that Pihu is now a part of their family, and they will never separate her from them. Sonakshi asks her to understand that Pihu is her daughter. Preeta tells that Pihu has made her a mother and has evoked the motherly emotions in her and connected with her heart. Preeta takes Pihu from Sonakshi and hugs her. Kareena warns Sonakshi to stay away from the family and Pihu. She asks Sonakshi to stop pleading at once and to leave their house. Sonakshi fails to convince anyone in the Luthra family.

The family calms down Preeta who is frantic and promises that Sonakshi will never succeed in taking Pihu away from Preeta. They want Karan and Preeta to be Pihu’s parents. They get a moment of relief until they receive a piece of shocking news. Kritika informs them that Sonakshi was involved in an accident. Rakhi and Preeta get worried for Sonakshi while Kareena thinks it is Sonakshi’s new plan to take Pihu from them by making Karan and Preeta emotional.

Image: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER