'Kundali Bhagya' September 17, 2021 Spoiler: Sonakshi Reveals She Wants Karan Back

Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2021 spoiler:

Kundali Bhagya September 17, 2021: It begins with Sameer and Kritika talking to Srishti and telling her about everything that happened during the day. They tell her how Yash brought police to the Luthra house and tried to arrest Karan. Sameer then tells her that he has a feeling that Sonakshi will never leave the house while Kritika informs Srishti that Sonakshi ended her relationship with her father. Srishti then urges them to get Sonakshi out of the house to which Kritika denies it as she hasn’t recovered yet. She then asks Srishti to suggest an idea by which they can make Sonakshi leave the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Kareena tells Dadi that she is upset about her supporting Preeta to which Dadi clarifies that Sonakshi saved Karan from the police. Kareena then suggests that should now send Sonakshi away but Dadi denies it.

On the other hand, Karan tells Preeta not to sympathize with Sonakshi. Karan also tells her that it was Sonakshi and Yash’s plan to call the police and arrest him. Meanwhile, Yash finds Sonakshi crying to which he gets emotional and assures her that he will get Pihu back to her as he cannot see her daughter sad. Sonakshi then says that she wants Karan and not Pihu. On hearing this, Yash is left stunned and asks her whether she loves Karan. Sonakshi then reveals that she only loves Karan and nobody else and wants him at any cost. However, Yash doesn’t know how will he get Karan as he is now married to Preeta. Later, as Pihu arrives home, Karan and Preeta see her with balloons in her hand. They then ask Pihu who bought these to which she replies, Sonakshi. They get shocked to hear this as it is impossible because Sonakshi is hurt and cannot walk. Now, the upcoming episodes will reveal how Sonakshi, with the help of her father, Yash will separate Karan and Preeta and get Karan back.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5