Kundali Bhagya September 21, 2021, Spoiler: A New Threat To Arrive At The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya September 21, 2021, the episode will continue with the thrilling plotline that will reveal a new threat coming to the Luthra house. In the earlier episodes, the family is seen making grand preparations for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations while Pihu is having a ball with everyone. The upcoming episode will further reveal how some goons trespass the Luthra house and try to steal from the house.

Kundali Bhagya September 21, 2021, spoiler

Pihu sees the goons inside the kitchen

As depicted in the earlier episodes, some goos manage to disguise the staff and enter the Luthra house. They then run into Mahesh who asks them who they were to which they say that Mahesh Luthra has called them. He then tells them that he is Mahesh Luthra and he hasn't called them. They later somehow reach the kitchen where all the sweets boxes are kept. As they began checking the boxes, Pihu spots them and realises that they are stealing, She then says that stealing is a bad thing and runs outside to call somebody to which one of the goons is alerted and follows her with a knife in his hand.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Sarla arrives at the Luthra house with sweets, Kareena tries to insult her by asking the price they owe her for the sweets. Sarla then gives a befitting reply to her and leaves her speechless. Preeta and Srishti feel glad to see how Sarla handled the situation. Meanwhile, the goons enter the house in order to find their smuggling boxes containing drugs. Meanwhile, Rishabh asks Kareena why did she insult Sarla to which she says that she has not been able to accept Sarla as her relative.

Rishabh then convinces her to be sweet with Sarla. Mahesh then runs into the goons and asks Karan and Rishabh if they invited them. They all then get busy after which the goons sneak into the kitchen to find the boxes. Meanwhile, Kritika tells Preeta that she cannot believe that Sonakshi can change. Sonakshi then tries to hurt Preeta but Pihu beats her and gets over-protective of her mother. Sonakshi then leaves thinking that if she wants to marry Karan, she needs to take advantage of Pihu.

(Image: @zee5kundalibhagya/Twitter)