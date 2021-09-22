Kundali Bhagya September 22, 2021, Spoiler: Karan Accuses Rishabh Of Having An Affair

Kundali Bhagya September 22, 2021, the episode will continue with the thrill about how the goons who entered the house during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will turn out to be a threat to the family. The show will continue to add excitement to the story and will also make certain mind-boggling revelations about what Prithvi, Sonakshi and Rishabh are up to.

Kundali Bhagya September 22, 2021, spoiler:

Kundali Bhagya September 22, 2021, spoiler begins with the goons standing in the kitchen looking for their smuggling boxes when Pihu arrives and sees them stealing. She then says that she will tell everyone that they are stealing and walks outside to inform someone. The leader of the group then takes his knife and follows her.

On the other hand, Karan scolds Rishabh while the latter warns him not to speak to him like that as he is his elder brother. Karan then tells him that he can scold him if he is wrong to which Rishabh asks him what did he do. Karan then tells him that he knows about his love affair in London to which Rishabh gets confused thinking about where did he learn this. He then asks Karan about it to which the latter says that he heard it from Srishti and Sameer. On hearing this, Rishabh gets worried thinking about how do they know about it.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as Sherlyn watches Prithvi and Kritika talking to each other, she gets jealous of them. She then sees Rishabh and wonders why is he acting weird and then tries to listen to his conversation. She then hears that Rishabh is having a romantic conversation with someone over the phone and realises that he is having an affair. Sherlyn then meets Prithvi and tells him about the affair when Rakhi and Kareena listen to their conversation. They both then meet Rishabh and ask him about his affair but he denies it. They both then force him to say 'I love you' to Sherlyn in front of them but he says that it is awkward. Srishti then hears their conversation and runs to find Sameer. She then tells him about what she heard to which Sameer gets shocked. Sameer then tells Karan about it who later confronts Rishabh about the same.

(Image: @kundalibhagyazee5/Twitter)