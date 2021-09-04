'Kundali Bhagya' September 4, 2021, Written Update: Karan And Preeta Meet Pihu

Kundali Bhagya's September 4 episode begins with Sherlyn calling Prithvi and apologising to him. She then learns that he is in Kritika’s room and asks him where he is. Prithvi then lies that he is not with Kritika to which Sherlyn says that she will video call him and find out. As she video calls him, Rakhi arrives and asks her to help Preeta in preparing for the Janmashtami celebration. Prithvi then heaves a sigh of relief.

Kundali Bhagya September 4, 2021, written update:

Preeta prays to God for a baby

Later, when Rakhi gives the Krishna idol to Preeta, Sherlyn takes it from her saying that she will decorate it. Rakhi then tells Preeta to decorate the swing when the latter recalls her conversation with Karan about getting a swing for the baby. Karan then arrives and asks her what is she thinking about. She says that she was thinking about a baby and prays to God to bless them with one. Karan then feels that they need to stay strong and thus he cannot express his sadness in front of Preeta.

Pihu enters the Luthra house

Meanwhile, a kid enters the house dressed up as Krishna. Preeta sees her and follows her. She then asks her name to which she says Pihu. Preeta then inquires more about her asking with whom did she come. As the child hides behind the curtains, she asks them to find her first if they need answers. Karan and Preeta then lovingly play hide-and-seek with the kid and then finally find her. Pihu then tells Preeta that she is hungry to which she takes her to the kitchen and feeds her. Meanwhile, Sameer arrives and asks Dadi about Pihu. Later, Preeta and Karan sit with Pihu and feed her. Preeta gets emotional on seeing that and sheds tears. Pihu asks why is she crying to which she says that she is happy to meet her. They later ask Pihu about her mother to which she says that she does not have one. Kareena then mentions that the NGO lady, Gayatri and Shilpa brought Pihu to the house. The NGO lady then says that only a few formalities are left for the adoption process.

(IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/TWITTER)