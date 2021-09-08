Kundali Bhagya September 8, 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi Returns To The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya September 8 episode begins with Mahesh looking for Pihu and asks Girish about her to which the latter responds that she hasn’t come downstairs yet. Meanwhile, Kareena and Dadi return from the market and ask Girish to prepare breakfast. Mahesh then asks them where are they coming from to which Kareena says that she and Dadi went to buy designer dresses for Pihu. Dadi then tells them not to make fun of her as she is excited to have Pihu in their lives. She then heads over to Preeta’s room saying that she will bring Pihu downstairs but Mahesh asks her to let Pihu sleep. Kareena then suggests that they should have breakfast before Pihu wakes up.

Kundali Bhagya 8 September 2021 Written Update:

Rakhi arranges Pihu’s room

Later, Rakhi tells Girish to put the swing in Pihu’s room and decides to throw away that ball with which Pihu was playing the other day. Sarla then suggests that she should not throw it as she may want to play with it. Kritika then arrives and is surprised to see Sarla in the morning to which the latter says that she couldn't stay at her home and came to meet Pihu. Kritika asks Rakhi what she is doing to which she says that she is arranging the room as per Pihu’s requirement.

Everyone looks for Pihu

As Kritika, Sarla and Rakhi reach Preeta and Karan’s room, they ask them where Pihu is. Preeta then says that she must be downstairs but Rakhi says that she isn’t. Sarla then speculates that she must be with someone else in the house. Preeta then asks Dadi where Pihu is to which she says that she hasn’t seen her. Everyone then looks for her and Srishti finally finds her in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Dadi panics and asks Mahesh to call the police but Srishti brings Pihu and calms everyone down. Everyone then heaves a sigh of relief and Preeta hush Pihu asking where she was. She then asks her to call her ‘mumma’ to which she agrees. On the other hand, Prithvi takes a few files and plans to use them against the Luthra family. Meanwhile, Saral feels that there will be a massive storm and asks Kritika and Sherlyn to close the windows. They then see Sonakshi entering the house.

(IMAGE: KUNDALI BHAGYA ZEE5/ TWITTER)