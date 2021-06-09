Kundali Bhagya Spoiler For June 10, 2021: Sherlyn Pledges To Destroy The Luthra Family

ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhooper in the lead, is keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with its current plotline, which is a murder mystery. As Karan (Dheeraj Dhooper) took the blame for Akshay's murder to protect Preeta (Sharddha Arya), the latter decided to prove him innocent. During the investigation, she learnt that Akshay (Naveen Sharma) was blackmailing Sherlyn while speculating that Sherlyn could be the actual culprit.

Meanwhile, Megha (Ruchita Sharma) started blackmailing Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi) to get a lump sum from her. While Sherlyn has to save herself from Preeta and Megha, she has also pledged to destroy the Luthra family, including Rishabh (Manit Joura). And, the latest spoiler clip, in the Kundali Bhagya June 9 episode, gave a peek into it.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler for June 10, 2021

In the latest episode of the show, telecast on June 8, Ruchika and Megha overpowered Prithvi, who had come to steal Megha's phone. As Prithvi tried to manipulate them, they blackmailed him and asked him to pay them 7 million. Meanwhile, Sherlyn started praying for Prithvi's safe return along with Megha. However, he dropped a truth bomb on her and informed her that Ruchika and Megha asked him to pay 7 million. At the end of the episode, Sarla and Preeta arrive at the police station to meet a jailed Karan.

Interestingly, as per the June 9 episode of Kundali Bhagya, the inspector gets irked when Sarla (Supriya Shukla) repeatedly requests him to let her meet a jailed Karan. The furious cop firmly asks Preeta to take Sarla with her, or else, he will have to call the constables to throw them out. Meanwhile, Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja) comforts Sherlyn and senses that the latter is tensed.

However, Sherlyn remains tight-lipped. Later, she explains to Prithvi that she has not forgotten what Rishabh had done to them. The spoiler ends with Sherlyn pledging to not relax until she seeks her revenge from the Luthra family by destroying them.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of ZEE TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. The channel telecasts new episodes of the show from Monday to Saturday at 9:30. Meanwhile, the OTT platform of the channel, ZEE5, streams the fresh episodes hours before its telecast for its subscribers.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUNDALI BHAGYA SPOILER

