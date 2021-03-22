'Kundali Bhagya' Spoilers: Mahira To Separate Karan, Preeta In The Coming Three Days

The latest episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya was high on drama as Prithvi, Sherlyn and Mahira were rejoicing their victory while Preeta decided to confront Prithvi. And, when she did, Preeta promised him that she will soon expose him. On the other hand, Kritika was spending some alone time to understand the present situation when she received a call from her ex-fiance Akshay.

In the Kundali Bhagya March 22 episode, Kritika learned that Preeta's opinion was right about Akshay as the latter himself accepted on the call that he wanted to marry her for money. And, when Kritika scolded him and asked him to stay away, Akshay opened up about his real intentions. He blackmailed Kritika and asked for a lump sum; or else he will leak their intimate photos. As the episode ended, its spoiler clip hinted that the problems for Preeta will be doubled in the upcoming episode as while Preeta will be busy collecting evidence against Prithvi, Mahira will attack Preeta's married life.

Kundali Bhagya March 23 spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 23 2021 episode, Mahira will meet Preeta in the kitchen and will drop a warning bomb on the latter. Mahira will promise Preeta that in the next three days, Karan will leave her alone. Meanwhile, confident Preeta will give a blunt reaction to Mahira's warning. Mahira will continue saying that it will be the first day of the destruction of Preeta's married life. Mahira will also ask Preeta to start the countdown.

Kundali Bhagya track

Interestingly, during Valentine's Day track, Prithvi marked his comeback in the Luthra house. He tricked Kritika and tied the knot with her during a mass-wedding. Meanwhile, Kareena and Luthras accepted their wedding, Preeta and Srishty stood against it. And, when they exposed him with evidence, he cooked up a story.

However, Preeta later asked him to prove his side of the story. Delighted Preeta, Srishty and Karan felt that Prithvi will be exposed this time. But, the tables turned when Prithvi's college friend Shubham extended his support to Prithvi.