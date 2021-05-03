'Kundali Bhagya' Star Anjum Fakih Won't Open Her Door For Shraddha Arya; Here's Why

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya has a great bond with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih. The latter plays the character of Srishti Arora, Preeta Arora's younger sibling, on the show. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state, shoots for several films as well as TV shows were halted. The team of Kundali Bhagya then moved to Goa, to shoot for their show. Shraddha Arya has been sharing BTS of her show's shoot, along with Kundali Bhagya cast, on her social media account. Recently, Shraddha Arya took Instagram to share a hilarious video on Instagram, in which she revealed why Srishti Arora would not open the door of her room for her.

Here's why Anjum Fakih did not open the door for Shraddha

Shraddha Arya shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story and tagged actor Anjum Fakih. In the video, Shraddha knocked on Anjum's hotel room and said that she was from the housekeeping department. Anjum, on the other hand, replied that she knows Shraddha has kept the camera ready to shoot her room's state. Shraddha wrote that Anjum did not open her room's door for her because she was going to shoot how messy Anjum's room is. As seen in the video, Anjum did not open her room's door till the end and kept Shraddha waiting outside as she kept knocking on the door.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih have been enjoying their time in Goa. They shared a bunch of goofy pictures on Instagram, as they enjoyed their time by the beach. Shraddha Arya was seen in a cute pink crop top and a pair of black shorts. Anjum Fakih, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual black t-shirt and denim shorts. The two were seen sitting by the beach, and taking goofy pictures ‘under the palms’. Shraddha captioned her pictures, “Trying to keep our calm.. under the palms. ðŸ§˜‍â™€ï¸” (sic). Anjum Fakih left a hilarious comment under Shraddha's picture, "I feel you when you take me under your wings ..under your arms... ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸"(sic).

Image Source: Shraddha Arya's Instagram

