'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya Gets Married; See FIRST Pics Of Her Wedding & Husband

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya was treating her fans with glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities for the past few days. The actor's D-Day arrived on November 16, 2021, as she tied the knot with her fiance, reportedly a naval officer named Rahul Sharma. The first picture of the couple after their wedding has been released and created a buzz among fans.

In a photo being surfaced on the internet, Shraddha Arya looks dreamy in her red lehenga with golden accents. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery. On the other hand, the groom donned a white sherwani with a red dupatta. The couple's adorable picture swayed the hearts of her fans on the photo-sharing platform as Shraddha Arya pulled her husband's cheek.

Some more Shraddha Arya wedding pics

Another photo of the beautiful bride saw her entry to the wedding ceremony with her girl gang. The actor walked down the aisle in her red wedding outfit while being surrounded by her sisters and friends. Along with her stunning outfit, seemingly the actor kept her makeup at a minimum and flashed a big smile during her special moment. As per reports, the actor tied the knot in Delhi's Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. The wedding took place in the attendance of her close family and friends.

Shraddha Arya also shared several pictures from her Haldi ceremony. The actor wore a yellow and orange coloured outfit, including a matching blouse, lehenga and a dupatta. Her outfit had silver stripes and floral print throughout. In the photo, Shraddha Arya also posed with her long golden kaleeras. Have a look:

Shraddha Arya took the internet by storm with her Mehendi ceremony pictures. The actor announced her marriage via her Mehendi ceremony pictures on Tuesday. In the photos, she showed off a huge diamond ring on her finger. The actor wore a purple and yellow coloured lehenga with some pearl jewellery. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!" She received best wishes from the entire TV industry. Several TV celebs, including Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani and many more showered her with love.

Who is Shraddha Arya's husband?

Shraddha Arya kept the news about her wedding under wraps until her Mehendi ceremony. The actor has still not revealed who her husband is. However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Shraddha tied the knot with a Delhi-based Navy Officer named Rahul Sharma. The actor met Sharma in an arranged setting.

Image: Instagram/@ShraddhaArya