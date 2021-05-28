Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya's 'sheer Love' For Neha Kakkar's 'Khad Tennu Main Dassa'

Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki star Shraddha Arya took to her social media to groove on the beats of Neha Kakkar's new song 'Khad Tennu Main Dassa'. Popularly known for her role in Zee TV's successful television drama, Kundali Bhagya, as Preeta, Shraddha showed off her dancing skills and adorable expressions in the video. Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram dance video showing 'sheer love' to Neha Kakkar.

Shraddha Arya's 'sheer love' to Neha Kakkar

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a fun video of her acting out and dancing to Neha Kakkar's new song with Rohan Preet Singh 'Khad Tennu Main Dassa'. Sporting traditional outwear, Sharddha started the video by opening the door and showing off her bubbly expressions. The actress proceeded to passionately act out the song and ending it by storming back into the house. She captioned the post writing, 'For the sheer love for the song and its singers'.

Netizens' reaction to Shraddha Arya's video

Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani dropped a heart under the post. Many fans also appeared to have enjoyed Shraddha's performance as the comment section was spammed with heart emojis. Some fans complimented the actress on her quirky expressions as one fan called her 'cute' under the post.

Pic Credit: Shraddha Arya IG

More on Kundali Bhagya episodes

Zee TV's top-rating television drama has been captivating the audience with its twists and turns in the family equation on the show. Telecasting since 2017, the audience has been enjoying the love and hate chemistry between Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar for several years. With over 900 episodes, the series has been one of the longest-running shows on the channel.

Kundali Bhagya latest episode showed Srishti and Preeta looking for a masked thief while Sherlyn tried to escape the house. While trying to run out of the house, Preeta caught Sherlyn's footprints on the floor and suspected her of being the thief. Lastly, Preeta was seen missing Karan who was spending the night in jail.

A look at Shraddha Arya's photos and videos on Instagram

Recently, the actress made several headlines after posting her pictures in a bikini. She also posted photos sporting a black bodycon dress and captioned the photos writing, 'Tasveer Se Baat Banti Nahi...'. Check out Shraddha Arya's photos and videos on Instagram here.

IMAGE- SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.