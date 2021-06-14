‘Kundali Bhagya’ Stars Dheeraj-Shraddha Pen B’day Notes For On-screen ‘Maa’ Supriya Shukla

Kundali Bhagya actor Supriya Shukla, who plays the role of Sarla in the ongoing show, turned a year older on June 14. To mark her special day, actors Shraddha Arya (Preeta), Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Anjum Fakih (Srishty), Manit Joura (Rishabh), Ruhi Chaturvedi (Sherlyn), Swati Kapoor (Mahira), Abhishek Kapur (Samir) penned sweet notes for her. All actors of the Kundali Bhagya cast shared pics with Shukla on their respective social media handles.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya pen birthday wishes for Supriya

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared an adorable picture in which he planted a kiss on his on-screen mother's head. Whereas, Shraddha posted a close-up portrait of Shukla. The duo called her 'Maa' and dropped many heart emojis.

Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur

Anjum Fakih wished for Shukla to be blessed immensely by the Almighty. She added, "Thank you for being the light I needed in my life. Thank you for being an amazing friend and a mentor, thank you for just being you." Replying to the same, Supriya said, "Anjum, I love you and will always be there for you...you are beautiful inside out and thank you for loving me so much." Abhishek Kapur also shared a pic in which they twinned in black outfits.

Ruhi Chaturvedi and Manit Joura

Ruhi shared a BTS pic in which the duo was decked in up ethnic outfits. On the other hand, Manit Joura went on to call Supriya a bundle of joy, happiness and love. He too posted a pic from the sets of the drama.

Swati Kapoor and Naveen Sharma's wish for Supriya

Kundali Bhagya episodes updates

In the recent episode, Karan has escaped from jail, leaving the authorities shocked. While Rakhi blames the police for Karan's disappearance, they in turn blame Srishty for hatching a plan. Preeta meets Karan and the duo decides to move out carefully. Meanwhile, Srishty also lies to Rishabh and tells him that Karan got bail; however, Karan spills the beans and informs his brother about everything. After Mahesh learns about the chaos in the house, he lashes out at his children for being careless and for disobeying some rules and conditions.

