Kundali Bhagya Stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih And Ruhi Pose For Midnight Selfie

The Kundali Bhagya cast is very tight-knit and anyone who doubts the fact needs only to have a look at the social media profiles of the actors of the show. They often turn up on each others’ social media and not only when they are working. They actively choose to spend time together outside of work and have created a strong bond of friendship. A new picture that was shared by Anjum Fakih as her Instagram story only further cements this fact. Anjum Fakih shared a picture of herself with her co-stars and friends Shraddha Arya and Ruhi. See the picture here.

Kundali Bhagya cast enjoying quality time together

The picture that was shared by Anjum saw the three girls just lounging together comfortably and was titled, ‘villa habibis’. The three of them look really comfortable in the picture and they are all extremely dressed down. The girls are casually dressed and from what can be seen, all of them are in tank tops. They do not have any makeup on as they pose for the picture. They are all looking into the camera in the picture and their heads are touching each other as they lay in close proximity.

Last month, Anjum Fakih had shared a BTS picture from one of the Kundali Bhagya episodes which saw her posing with Abhishek Kapur for a selfie. The picture was being taken by Kapur and the two of them were leaning into each other for the picture. As her caption, Fakih threw out a question to her followers as to what their favourite memory of the two of them onscreen was. She also promised that the best comments would most definitely get pinned.

A post on Shraddha Arya’s Instagram once again showed how close the actors on the show were. The pictures that she shared were of herself and Anjum Fakih and the two of them were seen relaxing out in the open with the wind in their hair. The two of them were once again very casually dressed and did not have any makeup on. Shraddha Arya captioned her pictures by saying, “Trying to keep our calm.. under the palms”.

IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM

