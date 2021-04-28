Kundali Bhagya Stars Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih Turn Into ‘yoginis’ To ‘keep Calm’ In Goa

Kundali Bhagya star, Shraddha Arya, recently shared a few photos on her Instagram handle featuring her co-star from the show, Anjum Fakih. Shraddha and Anjum, who play sisters on the hit tv-show, often feature on each other's Instagram handles. The duo might not be sisters in real life but are very close with one another and often party together, hang out and even go on vacations together.

Kundali Bhagya cast recently headed to Goa for a shoot and it seems that Shraddha and Anjum have decided not waste the opportunity. The two have constantly been sharing Kundali Bhagya BTS pictures, as well as pictures from their fun and cosy times together in Goa. Shraddha Arya's recent post on Instagram was shared with the caption, "Trying to keep our calm.. under the palms" along with a few hashtags like "yoginis" and "PreetaShrishti".

In the photos, the two can be seen posing for the camera and smiling. In some photos they can be seen goofing around while in one photo the duo can be seen sitting in a meditative pose for a photo. Arya can be seen wearing a pink sleeveless crop top along with black shorts while Anjum can be seen wearing a casual tee along with blue denim shorts. Take a look at the photos below.

Fans react to Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya BTS

Shraddha Arya's posts with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih often prompt a number of responses from fans of the show. Many celebrity friends and other actors also responded to the post, most prominently Anjum Fakih herself who responded with a comment rhyming with Arya's caption along with a laughing and heart emoji. Many fans also commented on the photo praising the actresses' looks while many others commented expressing how they were their favourites from the hit tv-show. Some fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actresses expressing their love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is an Indian romantic drama which is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya plays the role of Dr. Preeta Luthra while Anjum Fakih plays the role of her sister, Shrishti Arora. The show also stars actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor and Abhishek Kapur in the lead roles. There are 942 Kundali Bhagya episodes which have aired so far and the show is still on-going.

Image source - Shraddha Arya Instagram

