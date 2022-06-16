Television star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been a part of the popular show Kundali Bhagya for over 5 years, finally announced his exit from the show a couple of days ago and left the fans in shock. While the fans expressed their grief over the actor's exit from the show, the Kundali Bhagya team bid goodbye to the actor in the most special way. The actor took to social media and shared a video clip revealing how the entire team of the show decorated his vanity van with his pictures and balloons with sweet goodbye notes for him.

Kundali Bhagya team decorates Dheeraj Dhoopar's vanity van as the actor exits the show

Dheeraj Dhoopar gained massive fame as he played the lead role of Karan Luthra in the top-rated tv show, Kundali Bhagya. As the actor recently announced his exit from the show, he took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip (now deleted) giving a glimpse of how the team of Kundali Bhagya decorated his vanity van with yellow, brown and white coloured balloons along with cute goodbye notes stating how much they will miss him. They even decked up the vanity van with numerous pictures of Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Taking to his Instagram handle on June 11, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media space and penned a heartfelt note as he bids adieu to the show. Stating that he was bowing out of the show “with a happy heart” he dropped a video that is all about his journey as Karan Luthra, the character he played in Kundali Bhagya. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption that 'good byes are never easy,' adding that 'Karan Luthra was his baby & will always be.' The 37-year-old mentioned, "I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali Bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten! Taking a bow with a happy heart & completely filled with gratitude, today & forever Big thanks to all the fans for making me feel like a king every day. EK @ektarkapoor you’ve given me everything, Balaji is home & will always be My team" Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@dheerajdhoopar