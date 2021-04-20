'Kundali Bhagya' Update April 20: Mahira And Preeta Lock Horns, Prithvi In Need For Money

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Mahira goes to meet Preeta in the jail and tells her that she has to stay in the jail for a lifetime. Mahira adds that she had given three days time but nothing worked. Preeta challenges Mahira and informs her that Karan can never be hers and that she will get to any lengths to speak up at the court hearing.

In the Kundali Bhagya April 20 episode, Mahira curses Preeta and tells her that her place is always in prison. Preeta asks her to not see any big dreams because all of them will be shattered very soon. Sherlyn gets into trouble after Pammi spills the beans about her relationship with Prithvi. However, Sherlyn offers to give Pammi a necklace to maintain her cover. She adds that the truth about Prithvi and her shouldn't be revealed. Pammi tells her that she thinks everyone is dumb but she always had an eye over her whereabouts. Pammi also recalls the time when Sherlyn hit the door in her face.

Meanwhile, Sammy informs Srishty that Mahira was talking to a mysterious man. Srishty suggests that they have to steal Mahira's phone to get the information about that man. After Preeta challenges Mahira, she hatches a new plan to get herself saved. Preeta says that she only tried to harm Akshay, but did not kill him. Preeta continues that someone killed Akshay because she's a doctor and she very well knows when she can harm someone and still keep them safe. Preeta informs Mahira that Akshay's murderer is just walking around and needs to be caught very soon.

Preeta recalls her fights with Karan over bed and pillows. Sammy decides to expose Mahira to reunite Karan and Preeta. Prithvi, on the other hand, decides to ask Sherlyn for Rs 50 lakhs to get over his debts. He thinks that the only way he can get the money is through Sherlyn's hidden jewellery. Sammy sneaks into Mahira's room and overhears her conversations.