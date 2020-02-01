Kundali Bhagya Written Update | Highlights Of The Week For Those Who Missed The Show

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya that aired on January 31, 2020, Sherlyn starts crying in front of everyone. She also thinks that Rishabh will stop her from leaving the house. Sherlyn then gets a call from Mahira and she asks her to bring all the family members to the room. Sherylyn also hands over the jewellery to Dadi and says that she is leaving the house.

Highlights from the previous episodes of Kundali Bhagya

January 26:

Rishabh looks around for Sherlyn. He reveals to Kareena and Ramona that he does not feel that Preeta is guilty and hence, got a bail. Rakhi is satisfied with this news. Later on, he enters Karan’s bedroom and asked him why did he not trust Preeta. Meanwhile, Karan reaches the hospital and informs Mahira that Preeta is out on bail.

January 27:

Sherlyn is furious because her plan backfired. Because Rishabh saved her she cannot do any harm to her. She ponders over ways o stop Preeta from entering the Luthra house. She sees the video but does not get any evidence so she sends it back to someone to edit it. The show ends as Rakhi apologises for not bring present when they came to ask for help. Sarla understands her situation and thanks Rishabh. Rakhi apologised on behalf of Kareena.

January 28:

Sherlyn says she knows Rishabh would be angry on her and someone else would have complained against her. Rishabh shouts at her and warns her to not do any more stupidity like this again. She asks him why did he believe Preeta to this extent.

January 29:

As Karan wakes up, Preeta asks him where Billa’s phone was, but Karan starts arguing with her and later they starts searching for the phone but cannot locate it. Meanwhile, Shrishti enters the room and hugs Preeta and the electricity goes off. Sherlyn cuts off the power at Batra house so that Prithvi can get enough time to escape from the room.

January 30:

Preeta recalls Karan’s talks. She believed Sarla would bring her out of jail. She thinks that Karan still does not believe her when she wanted him the most. She cries thinking that he wants to bring her out of jail only because of dadi.

