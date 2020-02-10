'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 10: Sherlyn Shocked To See Truck Driver

Today's episode began with Sristy telling Sherlyn that they already hired a new lawyer for Preeta’s case. Sherlyn was shocked to hear that. Sherlyn slapped the lawyer for not doing the job correctly. Karan tried to call Mahira but she does not attend his call. Sameer informed Karan that judge had come so they had to go inside. Sherlyn came there and told maybe Mahira did not want to lie in the court because she knew Preeta pushed her deliberately that is why she did not come.

Karan asks her to stay silent and went inside with Sameer. Sherlyn saw the truck driver and thought what was he doing in the court. She asked the truck driver to leave from court otherwise she will tell everyone that he tried to kill Mahira. The truck driver said it was not him alone but she and Mahira tried to kill Preeta. She got afraid and said he will give him extra money the next day and asked him to leave the court. He too agreed with her. Preeta saw Sherlyn with the truck driver and thought how Sherlyn was involved in her case.

Rishab suddenly started scolding Sameer and told everyone that Sameer asked him to divorce Sherlyn. Everyone took a stand for Sherlyn and scolded Sameer. Rishab said when Sameer said something wrong everyone took a stand against him but why they did not react the same way with Ramona except Rakhi when she was also wrong. He said that he was hurt because Luthra's did not take a stand for Karan.

Preeta said she did not know the answer for Karan’s question and tried to wipe her tears but because of the handcuffs, it became difficult for her so Karan helped her. Preeta asked how Mahira agreed to support her? Karan recalled his deal with Mahira and held Preeta’s hand and with this, the episode ended.

