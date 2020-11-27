'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 26: Sherlyn Gets Sarla Arrested

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Janki informs Preeta and Shrishti that police arrested Sarla. As the entire family remains shocked, Preeta and Shrishti question reason for the same. Janki answers that she arrived to seek answers as Sherlyn got the police at their place. As Janki turns aggressive, everyone tries stopping her.

Meanwhile, Rishabh asks Sherlyn why did she make the police arrest Sarla, who responds by telling that she got sick after consuming the Ladoo that Sarla got for her. She accuses Sarla of trying to kill her child, without accepting that it could be untrue. She states nobody believed her. Karan proceeds explaining how Sarla was not the culprit, while Mahira asks for proof. But Sherlin recalls incidents when Preeta got ill and the death of their cat. As Janki defends Sarla, Sherlin wells up.

Later on, Karina lends a shoulder to Sherlyn, giving her support when no one stays by her side. However, Shrishti accuses Sherlyn of pointing fingers at Sarla and lashes out at her. Preeta, on the other hand, exits the Luthra house for her mother, but cannot walk because of pain. She calls for a rickshaw and directs him to the police station. Mahira finds ways to seek revenge from Preeta and throw her out of her home. Meanwhile, she receives a call from her mother, who reveals Sarla is in jail and Preeta went to visit her. Ramona adds to her evil thoughts for making their plan successful.

Witnessing Sarla in lockup, Preeta becomes emotional. Sarla encourages her that they will get out of such problems with the truth. She also asserts her to go back and finish her rituals after confirming that Preeta did not perform the Pooja. But Sarla wants her daughter to have water and expresses gratitude for Preeta finding Karan as a partner. Understanding how Mahira and Sherlyn can create a scene, Preeta leaves from there.

After some time, Mahira deliberately asks for Preeta’s whereabouts. As the doctor calls Rishabh to reveal the reports, everyone gets surprised hearing that Ladoos had poison in them. Sherlyn leaves the room yelling she was right. Meanwhile, Mahira supports saying how they should have believed her. However, Rishabh and Karan realise that something was wrong as Sarla could not do such a thing. Karina, who gets mad, asks Janki and Shrishti to leave the house and tell everything to Sarla.

