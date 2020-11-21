'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 20: Truth Of Preeta's Poisoning Revealed

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched television soaps on Zee TV. The romantic soap opera is the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and has amassed a huge fan following over the two years since it aired. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 12, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 20 episode begins with Karan and Rishabh coming to watch them perform the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Preeta faints when everybody has gathered for the rituals. Sherlyn is extremely shocked to see Preeta’s state. Karan and Rishabh get worried to see Preeta like that. Karan carries her to the bedroom.

Sherlyn tells Mahira that Romona had planned to break Preeta’s fast. This will, Mahira will complete the fast and win. To this Mahora replies that she always wanted to win Karan over and marry him. This opportunity will prove to everyone that Preeta was the wrong choice. She also Mahira that Ramona was the one who had poisoned the sweets Preeta had consumed. This way, she will be thrown out of the house. Sherilyn also confesses that Romona can get anyone killed and this is the reason why she is scared of her. To this, Mahira replies that she dies every day from being far away from Karan. She also confidently says that now, Preeta will die and will out of her way.

The doctor who had come to check on Preeta also confirms that she had been poisoned. This concerns everyone in the house. Karan also tells Preeta to have some food or else her condition will worsen. But Preeta remains adamant on completing the Karwa Chauth fast.

When Kareena lets Sherlyn and Mahira know of Preeta’s poisoning, they both try to manipulate her. They tell her that Preeta has tricked Karan inti marrying her. This angers Kareena and she, too, stands against Preeta.

Finally, when Mahira thought that Karan will break her fast, she finds him sitting besides Preeta. This really angers her. She also threatens Preeta. She vows that she will prove to be a wife to Karan. She also frames Sarla for lacing the sweets with poison. It now falls on the shoulders of Preeta to prove that Sarla is innocent and Mahira is the evil one. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

