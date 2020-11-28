'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 27: Everyone Tries To Get Sarla Out Of Jail

Kundali Bhagya November 27 episode starts with a shot of Sherlin. She is trying to explain that court cases are won with the help of evidence and not conjecture, and that they don't have any proof right now. Mahria adds that it will be very hard to gather evidence right now and explains that the opposition has gone to great lengths to hide every piece of evidence. She also adds that the opposition switched off the cameras when they added poison in the ladoos. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Kundali Bhagya latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

In the next scene, fans see Sherlin getting angry with Preeti as she takes out her frustration on her. The scene then switches to Sarla. Fans see a police constable come up to Sarla and mention that someone has come to visit her. Sarla sees that it is Shristi and gets very happy. Shristi adds that she will do everything she can to get her out of there and prove her innocence. Shristi also adds that Preeti is helping in the case and Sarla mentions that she wants Preeti gone.

Sherlin & Preeti fight

The scene then switches back to Preeti and Sherlin. Preeti seems to be very angry and is about to slap Sherlin and mentions that Sherlin has always been a bad person. Preeti then mentions past incidents where Sherlin went against the family. Mahria adds her opinions to the entire debacle as well and matters only get worse.

Sarla meets Shristi

Shristi then asks Sarla to say the truth and get out of jail but Sarla adds that will cause harm to Preeti and she will not do any such thing. Shristi again mentions that she is in jail for an attempted murder charge and is in deep water. The scene then switches back to the house and fans see Rishab tensed. Ramona comes to Rishab to offer her condolences. Rishab then mentions that he is sure that Sarla is not the culprit.

Rishab talks to Sherlin

Finally, a puja commences in the house and everything seems to quite out of place. Rishab then takes hold of Sherlin and mentions his concern over the whole scenario. The scene ends here.

