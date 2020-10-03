'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Oct 2, 2020: Preeta Gets To Know Prithvi Kidnapped Her

Kundali Bhagya is a popular television show that is produced by the popular filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor. Thee show is aired on Zee5 and the fans certainly seem hooked to it. They have been wanting to know what has happened in the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya. Here is the Kundali Bhagya written update for October 2. Read more to know about the Kundali Bhagya written update.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update for October 2, 2020

The episode starts with Janki calling Shrishti to a specific location. Shrishti was already trying to find her as they arrived together to the function. Janki says that she saw a suspicious man inside Preeta’s house and followed him. She claims that he stole something valuable from Preeta’s house. She followed the man until he took off in an autorickshaw. But Janki managed to see that the man had a fake beard and had removed it as soon as he sat in the auto. According to Janki, it is Prithvi who could be behind all this. She feels that Prithvi is the one who is trying to steal something from Preeta’s house as revenge for kicking him out. Janki asks Shraddha to follow the map is sending. The phone disconnects because of low latency but Janki is still able to send her the map.

On the other hand, Pawan tries to explain the situation to Preeta and says that she does not understand what is going on. He tries to explain that those who love are rewarded with love but this was not applicable for her family as they ruined his brother’s life and even threw him out of the house. Pawan says that Prithvi currently is extremely drunk and is no longer a gentleman thus he would get to marry his love after waking up. Preeta says that it will never happen because she is already married to Karan Luthra. Pawan is not ready to listen to others and keeps on insisting that she should marry Prithvi because he loves her unconditionally.

Preeta pleads to be left but Pawan still wants her to leave Karan Luthra for his brother Prithvi. He sits besides Preeta and apologizes for not being able to control his anger. He tries to start afresh conversation asking Preeta if Prithvi had ever misbehaved with her. She says that yes he could have and says that he would have kidnapped her too if he was in his senses. Preeta in return asks Pawan what does he think, would Prithvi also kidnap her if he was awake. Pawan reveals that this was his idea only. Preeta confirms that she would never marry a person like Prithvi. She said that the Prithvi Malhotra she knew would never do such a thing. Pawan listens to Preeta and starts laughing abruptly. He says that she has no idea what Prithvi really is. He exclaims that Prithvi has a habit of snatching thing from others if he is not able to get them.

