'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 8, 2021: Preeta Talks To Kritika About Marrying Akshay

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Akshay drops Kritika home and she invites him in. He turns down her request and tells her that he has some other office work to finish quickly and he's in a rush. Kritika tells him that after their wedding she won't spare him alone even for a minute. Akshay agrees to her and she gets off the car. Kritika notices the dress she bought at the mall, stuck in the back seat door of Akshay's car. She goes to open the door, but he distracts her and hugs her. She leaves blushing.

At the Luthra house, Preeta and Rakhi make preparations for Kritika's 'Jaago' ritual. Rakhi notices Preeta's tensed expressions and asks what's worrying her. Preeta tells her it's just the wedding preparations and changes the topic by asking Rakhi about the Jaago ritual. Rakhi tells her that during the olden days the bride's family would go door to door and hand them wedding invitations. She adds that during the olden times there was no light so they would light earthen lamps and travel across the village to hand out invitations and nobody in the village would sleep that night, which is why the ritual is called 'Jaago'.

Meanwhile, Kritika comes there and demands Rakhi to make her 'Moong dal halwa' the next day. Rakhi agrees with Kritika. Karan comes there and asks Preeta to come to the living room. Rakhi and Kritika tease Preeta. At the 'Jaago' festival, Ramona, Mahira and Sherlyn's mother are engrossed in a conversation when Sherlyn comes there. Sherlyn's mother asks her why she did not tell her that she was pregnant.

Sherlyn tells her mother that she need not act in front of Mahira and Ramona because they know everything. Sherlyn then taunts Ramona and questions her friendship with Rakhi. Ramona leaves from there disappointed and this upsets Mahira too. She tells Sherlyn that if her truth is exposed she won't be able to live in the Luthra house. Later, Akshay and his family arrive and Luthras happily greet them.

Preeta helps Kritika get ready and asks her what would she do if Preeta tells her not to marry Akshay. Kritika thinks Preeta is concerned for her and does not get Preeta's actual point. Preeta tells her to think wisely before taking any major decision and Kritika tells her not to worry. Karan comes there to get Kritika and compliments her. He looks for some Kajal to apply to Kritika to ward off the evil eye and takes some from Preeta's eye. The moment he sees her, he gets mesmerised and flirts with her. He hugs and expresses his love for her. Karan leaves the room with Kritika, leaving Preeta blushing.

