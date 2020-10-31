'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 30: Mahira Returns To Fulfill Her Promise

Now that the world is slowly and steadily starting to open up in the aftermath of Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, the world of entertainment has also started opening up for their audiences and is ready to entertain them; and so is Kundali Bhagya. Here is the Kundali Bhagya written update of the October 30 episode; have a look.

'Kundali Bhagya' written update of the episode on October 30

In the Kundali Bhagya October 30 episode, fans get to see the Luthras in the midst of the Muh-Dikhai ceremony. Before the ceremony can begin, the Luthras and their guests make two teams amongst themselves to cheer for Karan and Preeta; and Sameer even takes Janki, Srishti and Sarla on a video call for them to see. Seeing the love and support for Preeta annoys Kareena.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn and her mother get together to hatch a plan to somehow ruin Preeta’s reputation. Upon asking, Sherlyn’s mother tells her that she has sent a few people who will disrupt the ceremony and spoil it. Meanwhile, the ritual of finding the ring begins. Karan tries to win the game, but Mummyji, clearly biased, makes them play it twice and Preeta wins both the games. Annoyed, Karan demands to play another game of balancing a ball from point A to B, and whoever loses the balance loses the game. Preeta smartly teases Karan and wins that game too.

Mahira returns to fulfill her promise

The Luthras and their guests all indulge in the fun and excitement of this ceremony, and Rishabh unknowingly disconnects the video call. To ruin all the happiness and fun, Mahira makes her entrance which leaves everyone shocked. Mahira claims Karan to be her husband, slashes her wrists and falls down unconscious. Everyone gets shocked and they rush her to the hospital. Preeta then recalls the promise that Mahira had made to her, that the latter would return and make Preeta’s life miserable.

Rakhi then also falls unconscious and Rishabh rushes to get her help. A ward boy then informs the Luthras that Mahira is critical, which leaves everyone tensed and stressed. Kareena taunts Preeta about what happened and Sameer informs Srishti about what happened. The latter then decides to come to the hospital without informing about Mahira’s return.

