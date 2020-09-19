'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Sept 18: Preeta And Mahira's Cooking Face-off

Kundali Bhagya is a popular television show that is produced by the popular producer Ekta Kapoor. Thee show is aired of Zee5 and the fans certainly seem hooked to it. They have been wanting to know what has happened in the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya. So to help them, we have made a Kundali Bhagya written update for September 18. Read more to know about Kundali Bhagya written update.

Kundali Bhagya Sept 18 episode written update

The episode begins with Sarla asking Preeta to cook something sweet as her pehli rasoi in the Luthra House. Preeta decides to make Gajar ka Halwa for the house in order to impress them. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlin are worried about Preeta being the house’s new favourite by impressing them with her cooking. So they come up with a plan to destroy Preeta’s dish by distracting her from cooking. They wait for the opportunity to ruin her dish and finally get it. When Preeta leaves the kitchen after being called over by her mother, the two add chilli power to her sweet dish.

In order to impress the family members, Mahira decides to make another gajar ka halwa so the family can decide whose dish is the better. Mahira and Preeta take their dishes for tasting. First, Preeta offers her dish to the family but Karan and Kareena just refuse to take it. It was shocking to see the two refuse her dish. Seeing the opportunity, Mahira offers her halwa to the family. They were just so surprised as Mahira’s Halwa was extremely spicy. The family obviously preferred Preeta’s halwa that was supposed to be spicy but was amazing.

Rakhi then brings in a gift for Preeta as a tradition where the mother gives a gift to the daughter in law after she cooks her first meal inside the house. Dadi also removes a gift for Preeta just before sitting back to eat. This makes Mahira extremely angry and she began wondering how the spices got swapped from their dishes. Mahira is not able to believe it and leaves the hall to go to her room. She then leaves the hall and enters her room. Sherlin follows Mahira to the room to make sure she’s okay. As she enters, Mahira asks her if she knew anything about the halwa. Sherlin says she has no idea about it. At the same time, Preeta also enters the room and expresses the same thing.

