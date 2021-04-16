Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Faikh Announces Shoot Location Has Shifted From Mumbai To Goa

The curfew imposed in Maharashtra amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state has restricted the movement of several industries, including entertainment. Directors and producers are finding new ways to continue filming their serials and daily soaps. Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Faikh has revealed that the serial’s base is shifted to Goa temporarily so that the shooting of it does not come to a halt.

Kundali Bhagya's shooting base shifted to Goa

In a media statement, Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Faikh said that the filming of the serial will take place in Goa for a couple of weeks because of the lockdown and shooting restrictions in Maharashtra. She also said that due to the sharp rise in the number of cases, everyone on the set is at risk. She further said, “Also, shoots are a source of basic livelihood for a lot of crew members. Hence, the team has decided to move the location and follow all the safety protocols while we continue to shoot in Goa till the restrictions on shooting are lifted in Mumbai.”

Recently, the leading lady of Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram to share a boomerang video with the cast and crew of the serial who flew to Goa. She is wearing a white shirt in her Instagram post. Her hair is tied up and is pouting in the video. Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Abhishek Kapoor and Swati Kapoor also giving quirky expressions in the video. Shraddha captioned the post by writing, “GoooAaaa”. Sharddha also expressed her excitement of working in Goa for one month through her Instagram stories. Arya also shared a screenshot of her video call with Anjum Faikh who is expected to join the gang in Goa after a day. Check out her social media posts below:

Kundali Bhagya's latest episode details

Preeta is shocked to see Prithvi who has come to meet her after the police have arrested her for allegedly killing Akshay. Prithvi tries to instigate her against Karan but Preeta stands her ground and defends him. Further ahead, Sammy overhears Mahira talking furiously on the phone and asking the other person on the line to stop calling her. Pammi decides to teach Sherlyn a lesson after the latter angrily asks the former to leave her room for eyeing her jewellery.

