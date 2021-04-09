Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih Shares Fun Video With Abhishek Kapur As They "investigate"

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Faikh recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the show. The video featured her co-star Abhishek Kapur lip-syncing to a popular song. The duo is currently seen on-screen as a couple on the show. Take a look at Anjum Faikh's funny video here

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur have fun on sets

Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih recently shared a funny video on Instagram that featured her co-star Abhishek Kapur. Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur play the roles of Shrishti Arora and Sameer Luthra, respectively. In the video, the duo can be seen lipsyncing the song Kuch To Bata. The actress wrote "Amidst investigating Akshay's murder... #shrishmeer for you guys he he he" and tagged her co-star as she shared the video.

Friends and fans react to Anjum Fakih's post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih's recent post. Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the main antagonist on the show left laughing emojis in the comment section. TV actor Sharad Malhotra, best known for his role in Naagin 5, also left a comment saying that the duo looked cute. Most of the fans found the video cute and filled the comment section with heart emoticons.

'Kundali Bhagya' latest episode update

The latest episode of Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta and Kritika going to complete their task of destroying all the evidence against them from the CCTV recordings. Meantime, the police also ask the supervisor to give them the footage of CCTV cameras so that they can carry on their investigation. At the same time, Prithvi who is dressed up as a woman enters the CCTV footage room, destroys the footage and runs away as the police get caught up in the chaos.

Preeta tells Kritika about the deleted footage and also warns her to never admit that she even came to the hotel. She tells Kritika that she doesn’t want her to get in trouble because of her by any means. Kritika then tells Preeta that she had spotted Sherlyn in the same hotel that day. Preeta ponders over it and realises that Sherlyn either followed them or she has some connection to Akshay’s murder. This leads to Preeta suspecting Sherlyn of playing a role in Akshay’s murder.

Source: Anjum Fakih's Instagram

