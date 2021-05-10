Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih Talks About Her Mom, Says 'I Am Where I Am Because Of Her'

Anjum Fakih has entertained the audience over the past decade with her infectious gusto and exquisite acting. She has worked across a range of television shows, however, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya gave her the fanfare and recognition that she deserved. The actor has impressed one and all as Srishti, and has faced a lot of challenges on the family front to be an actor Initially, her family and relatives weren’t supportive of her decision, but they are very proud of her now and through this all, the important life lessons that she learned from her mom guided her through the testing phase of her life. Anjum recently opened up about how important her mother has been for her and how she learned different languages so that Anjum could get the best education possible.

Anjum Fakih talks about her mother

According to a media statement, Anjum Fakih in Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining fans for quite some time now with her character Srishti. The actor, on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021 opened up about how she is where she is because of her mother. She said, "Over the past few years, my mom and I have grown very close. She is my best friend and confidante and I share everything with her. She is my go-to person."

Image: PR

Anjum added, "One life lesson by my mother that is etched on my mind and has become a part of my personality is when she told me to never lie. My mother has always encouraged us to speak and stand for the truth. She has instilled the value of speaking the truth and standing up against the wrong in us and that value has stayed with us since our childhood. It helps me stay true to my craft too and be a good and trustworthy person and I can’t thank my mom enough for it.”

Image: PR

Anjum also spoke about how her mom went the extra mile for her. She said, “One memory that I have of my mother is of her putting in the efforts to make sure that we have a good education. Although she studied in an Urdu medium school, she studied English, Hindi, and Marathi to ensure that she can teach us, and we get the best possible education and become independent. She has been a strong support system for us all. I would like to thank my mom for all that she has done and all that she does for us selflessly. Today we are what we are because of the values she has instilled in us. Her efforts and love have made us stronger and more independent. Thank you Mom for taking that leap of faith and the unwavering support.”

With inputs from PR

Image: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.