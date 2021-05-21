Kundali Bhagya's Cast Disguises Themselves In THIS Avatar In New Episodes

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is known for offering interesting twists and turns ever since its inception. The drama between Karan and Preeta has been an intriguing watch for the audience. Recently, Akshay was declared dead in the show and initially, Preeta was arrested for killing Akshay. However, Karan took the blame on himself and since then members of the Luthra family are finding ways to prove Karan’s innocence.

Preeta, Srishti, and Sameer disguise themselves in new avatars

According to a media statement, in the recent episodes, Preeta came to know about Megha being pregnant with Akshay’s child. She even overheard Megha threatening someone to reveal their involvement in Akshay’s murder. Preeta after listening to all this is determined to find out the actual truth behind Akshay’s death. Preeta, Sameer, and Srishti then created a plan to find out the evidence that could solve the mystery behind Akshay’s murder and the only thing that can help them is Akshay’s phone, so they execute a plan and disguise themselves as ‘kinnars’ to attend Megha’s baby shower.

Image: PR

Actor Abhishek Kapur who plays the role of Sameer in the show talked about his experience on playing his character in a new avatar. He said, “It’s always thrilling to take up different avatars for different sequences on the show. I honestly believe it's what keeps the character amusing and interesting in the audience’s eyes. At first, I was very sceptical about playing the character but then my creative team convinced me that it could open up to a good response from my fans. I trusted them and touchwood, the viewers have loved the little sneak peek I gave of the character on my social media page. The current storyline has been loved by the viewers and this scene was really crucial to Kundali Bhagya's track. The audience will be at the edge of their seats to know whether Preeta, Srishti, and Sameer can gather the evidence with regards to Akshay's murder. But that's not it, viewers will be amused by our antics and the humour that follows throughout the entire process. Our camaraderie as a trio has always been loved and this time too, we hope that they enjoy this sequence.” Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV and is available to stream anytime on the Zee5 app.

With inputs from PR

Promo Image: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.