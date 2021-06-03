Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj-Anjum Pout In This Cute Throwback, Former Shares A Glimpse

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the lead role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya, often shares glimpses of his whereabouts with his co-stars. On Thursday, he shared a throwback video with his on-screen sister, Anjum Fakih. In the clip, the duo hugged each other and also pouted while posing for the camera. Dheeraj went on to tag Anjum and dropped a kiss emoji. Looked like the clip was taken while they attended an event.

Watch Dheeraj and Anjum's cute throwback video

Back in 2018, Anjum Fakih had jokingly tried to flirt with Dheeraj. The latter had posted a shirtless picture of himself and had written, "I’m addicted to the way I feel when I think of you." As soon as Anjum had stumbled upon the same, she had commented, “Dayummm, how fair are you Dhoopi? Or is it the lighting?” Dheeraj was quick to reply to her. He had quipped,

“You should stop checking other boys and pay some attention to your dhoopi...then you might know.” Dhoopar's wife Vinny had also interrupted the duo and the trio had indulged in a fun conversation via comments exchange.

In the Kundali Bhagya cast, Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur's bond also receives lots of love from fans. The duo keeps sharing pics together and was also spotted vacationing together. The former had told SpotBoyE that she was very excited to come back to shoot post lockdown and that she missed all her co-actors, but especially Abhishek as they share a warm and friendly bond. She had credited their fun relation as the reason behind "ShrishMeer's" strikingly good chemistry. More so, she had remarked that she enjoys Abhishek’s company a lot and thus shooting mildly romantic moments with him doesn't feel like a task to her.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya is kicking off with some high-end drama as his character Karan is in jail. His wife, Preeta is trying her best to get him out. She has teamed up with Sammy and Shristi to find evidence against Akshay. However, they face trouble as Mahira, Prithvi and Sherlyn are leaving no stone unturned in making their life miserable.

IMAGE: ANJUM FAKIH'S INSTAGRAM

