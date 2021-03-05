'Kundali Bhagya's' Dheeraj Dhoopar Expresses Love For Wife; Fans Say 'made For Each Other'

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared his heartfelt emotions for his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar on social media. He posted a beautiful picture of them sharing a cherishing moment together. The actor never shies away from expressing his love for Vinny Arora Dhoopar and fans love such gestures and also praise them on how they look cute together.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wild, insane & infinite love for wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a popular actor from the TV show Kundali Bhagya, recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning photo of himself standing with his wife Vinny. In the photo, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar can be seen posing together with Vinny’s head resting on Dheeraj’s shoulder. The actor can be seen wearing a cool blue coloured shirt with a pair of snazzy yellow sunglasses while his wife can be seen in an off-shoulder neon dress resting on his shoulder and gazing at the sunset with him.

In the caption, the Kundali Bhagya actor expressed his heartfelt emotions for Vinny and stated how he loved her wildly, insanely and infinitely. Vinny responded to this post and her husband’s lovable emotions and commented how she loved him more than he does. As the actor has a massive fan following on social media, many of the fans shower love and appreciation on his photos every time he posts anything. The fans were thrilled to see such a mesmerizing photo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar and mentioned in the comments section how they looked lovely in the photo. Many others took to Dheeraj’s Instagram and shared how it was a perfect click while many others stated how they were made for each other. Some of the fans also added how they were one of the cutest couples on Instagram while the rest added heart symbols along with heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement to see them together in such a romantic photo. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Dheeraj Dhoopar’s post on Instagram and also see how his wife Vinny responded to the love she received in the post.

