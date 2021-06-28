'Kundali Bhagya’s' Dheeraj Kisses Wife On Her B’day: 'My Fav Pair Of Eyes To Look Into’

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar turned a year older on June 28. To mark her special day, he shared a mushy picture with her in which he planted a kiss on her lips. In another pic, the duo posed for a portrait. Sharing the same, he went on to pen a heartfelt note. Dheeraj wrote, "You’re my favourite. My fav pair of eyes to look into. My fav name to see appear on my phone. My fav way to spend an afternoon. You’re my favourite everything. Happiest Birthday, Sweetheart."

As soon as the actor's post was up on the internet, Twinkle R Vasisht, Ssudeep Sahir, Swati Kapoor, Shiny Doshi, Adaa Khan, among others, dropped endearing comments. Mohit Malhotra wrote, "You two are so cute. Happy birthday," whereas Ridhima Pandit, Smriti Khanna, Usha Bachani, Supriya Raina Shukla, dropped hearts.

Dheeraj wishes wife Vinny on her birthday

Vinny Arora is celebrating her birthday with her husband and friends in Goa. She took to her Instagram stories and gave a sneak peek into her celebration. Vinny cut a cake and her room was decorated with foil balloons.

Last week, the duo had celebrated their dog's adoption anniversary as well. Their entire house was loaded with black and white balloons and a photo of their pet Oreo was stuck on the wall. Vinny had written, "I could be obsessed but you guys would know why only if you met my son, celebrating (each day of) 2 years together!!! Oreo’s adopt-a-versary."

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya plays the role of Karan Luthra who was locked up in jail for a few months. However, his wife Preeta hatched a new plan and brought him out. His brother Rishabh has been unhappy with his move and has been asking him to speak the truth.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Sherlyn have teamed up with Prithvi and the trio is all set to show some evidence, after which the police can send him back again. The daily soap stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Swati Kapoor, among others, in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: DHEERAJ DHOOPAR'S INSTAGRAM

