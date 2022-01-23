'Kundali Bhagya's Mansi Srivastava Marries Kapil Tejwani; Surbhi Chandna & More Share Pics

It's the wedding season in tinsel town. Kundali Bhagya fame Mansi Srivastava recently got married to her longtime beau and photographer Kapil Tejwani. The actor got engaged in an intimate wedding ceremony with family and friends. Many TV stars like Surbhi Chandana, Dheeraj Dhoopar marked their presence at the ceremony.

Couple's first picture was shared by Mansi's Ishqbaaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh. Sharing some adorable pictures of the wedding festivities, Shrenu wrote, Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures Cz we got busy enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a Happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil". The first picture featured Mansi and Kapil in their wedding outfits, while the second picture is from the couple's Haldi ceremony. The other photographs feature the duo enjoying their wedding festivities with their TV friends, including Shrenu Parikh as well.

Surbhi Chandana shares glimpses from Mansi Srivastava's wedding

Naagin fame Surbhi Chandana also shared a couple of pictures with the bride Mansi Srivastava. Mansi looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal lehenga, while Surbhi's peach saree looked flattering. Surbhi captioned the post, "From Ms to Mrs Finally 🧿

#kapilgetsmansified".

Mansi posts a picture from her engagement ceremony with Kapil Tejwani

Though Mansi has not shared any of the pics from her big day, the actor dropped some glimpses from her engagement ceremony on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mansi shared some adorable pictures. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looked gorgeous in a white shimmery lehenga, while Kapil looked dapper in a black suit. The duo could be seen flaunting their engagement rings in the first picture, hence sharing mushy moments in the rest of the photographs. She captioned the post, "Till death do us apart and till death do us Party 🎉 ❤️🤩 Said yes to @visualsbykapil 🤪💜."

Mansi Srivastava is popular for her roles in Channel V’s Suvreen Guggal, Zee TV’s Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka and Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. She has also appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Big F, Fear Files. She is currently appearing as Ahana in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 on Colors TV.

Image: Instagram/@shrenuparikhofficial/@officialsurbhic