Kundali Bhagya's Preeta And Sameer 'twinning And Winning' As They Head To Goa

Two of the lead actors from the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya recently dropped in glimpses of themselves as they headed to Goa for a month to shoot for the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya. As Abhishek Kapur added photos of himself and his co-actor from the show on social media, the fans got to see them “twinning” in a similar black and white attire.

Preeta and Sameer pose together

Abhishek Kapur from Kundali Bhagya recently took to his Instagram handle and posted two of these photos of himself and his co-star Shraddha Arya as they stood at the airport with excitement on their faces. In the first photo, Abhishek Kapur can be seen wearing a white coloured tee with black stripes on the shoulder area and paired it with black pants and a black cap with his initials ‘AK’ on it. He can also be seen slaying the travel look with his earphones around his neck and a pair of cool sunglasses on. On the other hand, Shraddha Arya can be seen wearing a white crop shirt along with a pair of black shorts with “love yourself daily’ written over it. She can also be seen holding her mask in her hand as she posed for the camera. In the next photo, they both posed in a different way showcasing their complete travel look with their white sneakers on.

In the caption, he stated that they were “twinning and winning in Goa” and added a clapper board symbol next to it to depict that they were travelling for Kundali Bhagya shooting in Goa. He then tagged Shraddha Arya in his post next to a heart symbol and added how their work mode was on.

Many of the fans took to Abhishek Kapur’s Instagram post and showered numerous heart and fire symbols in the comment section to depict how they looked lovable together while many others asked them to “enjoy” in Goa. Some of the fans also dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express how they were amazed to see them together. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kundali Bhagya cast members travelling to Goa for the shoots.

Image Source- Abhishek Kapur's Instagram