Kundali Bhagya's Preeta Turns Into 'legendary Karan Luthara' On Sets; Watch Video

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya recently gave fans a sneak peek into behind the scene moments of the televison serial. Featuring her love interest Karan, Preeta is seen imitating him while they shoot for the next episode. On April 6, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen imitating Karan Luthara's style. As seen in the Kundali Bhagya BTS video, Preeta asks Karan to act like he is making his hair and further goes on to imitate the latter's style. She is seen pouting her lips as Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar does.

Preeta imitates Karan

In the Kundali Bhagya BTS video, Preeta is seen donning a pink peach saree, while Karan stunned in a black tee, layered with a neon green jacket. Sharing this video on Instagram Stories, Shraddha Arya said, "me imitating the legendary 'the Karan Luthara's' style!". Shraddha Arya also shared another Instagram story, wherein the former is checking her new phone's clarity with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

As seen in Shraddha Arya's Instagram Stories, Preeta shared two videos, featuring Karan, one with a filter and the other with no filter. Further, she asked her fans to vote a poll on which looks better, filter or no filter. In this Kundali Bhagya BTS videos, Shraddha is seen making fun of Karan. She also captures the goofy side of Karan and Preeta's Jodi. Sharing the poll on Instagram Stories, Shraddha Arya said they look better in the filter.

Dheeraj's new song 'Jogiya'

Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen together in a new music video, titled Jogiya. Wishing the actor on his new song, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video with Dheeraj on his new song. Here, Shraddha walks with Dheeraj by holding his hand, as Jogiya plays in the background.

Sharing this video, Shraddha Arya's Instagram caption read as "Jogiya ... out now! congratulations @dheerajdhoopar @smiritikalra5 @shibanikashyap and the whole team! Terrific video...beautiful song... enchanting faces! Go watch it guys!". Sung by Shibani Kashyap, the song also stars Smriti Kalra. It is penned by Manpal Singh & Kakku Qlandar.