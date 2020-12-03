Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi Shares A Video On Her Anniversary

Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi got hitched with the Chhoti Sardarni actor Shivendraa Om Saainiyol on December 2, 2019. Celebrating her first anniversary yesterday, the actress shared a post on her Instagram. She shared a video with a witty caption that received numerous views in no time.

In her post, Ruhi shared a small throwback video of her wedding celebration and the ceremonies done by the couple. The music played in the background is an energetic tune. What caught everybody’s eyes was her caption. In her caption, Ruhi took credit for all the happy times spent with her husband. Her caption read that with her Shivendraa didn’t realize about time since she was very entertaining. She continued writing that one year had been a full laughing riot with her husband. But, she thanked herself for her jokes. She said that her husband might have done something good in life to get married to her and wished him a happy anniversary. Numerous fans showered her posts with good wishes for the couple.

Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi's Instagram post -

Ruhi often shares pictures with her husband on her Instagram. Earlier, she shared various pictures with him on occasions such as Diwali, Karwa Chauth and his birthday. Fans love the couple and always react to their pictures in awe.

Ruhi and Shivendraa were dating each other for around thirteen years before they got married. The couple got married last year in the traditional Marwari style in Jaipur. Their wedding was a grand one with many rituals. Ruhi shared pictures of their marriage on her Instagram in which she can be seen in a red and golden lehenga and paired her look with the choker neckpiece, maang-teeka, bangles and kaleeras. Shivendraa was seen wearing an off-white and red coloured sherwani with a pagdi.

Ruhi Chaturvedi made her debut with a musical film Aalaap in 2012 where she played one of the protagonists. She is best known for playing the antagonist Sherlyn Khurrana in Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV. Ruhi is also one of the Miss India Worldwide 2010 Finalists.

Ruhi Chaturvedi's husband, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol was inclined towards acting from a very young age. He has worked in television series such as Karn Sangini and Vidrohi Sanyasi. He has also worked in many Rajasthani films.

