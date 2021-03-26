Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi Shares 'Luthra House' Update In Fun Post With Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn, on Friday afternoon, took to Instagram to share a crucial update about the ‘Luthra House’. In a funny post, the antagonist of the show made her intentions pretty clear that she will never leave the Luthra house under any circumstances. Upon seeing the post, the anticipation amongst fans about the upcoming twists of the show has piqued to a whole new level.

Ruhi Chaturvedi’s funny post featuring Anjum Fakih

In the photo, the Kundali Bhagya’s vamp Sherlyn can be seen smiling hilariously as Anjum Fakih tries to pull her. It is yet unclear if the photo is a still from an upcoming episode of the show, or just a usual candid photo of the two. The caption makes it trickier for viewers to understand, as Ruhi Chaturvedi declares that she will never the Luthra house using a funny chant. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it made netizens burst out in laughter. While some called it funny, others went on to drop laughing emoticons on the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya has created a massive buzz on television ever since its inception. The story began which showcasing the romantic tale of Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra. However, now the plotline has taken a gripping twist with unveiling a murder mystery. Viewers have recently seen Preeta tried to trick Akshay by disguising herself as Kritika.

On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn are in a state of shock as Mahesh’s health begins to improve. When the news of Mahesh opening his eyes gets confirmed, it sets Mahira to panic while Sherlyn asks her to calm down. Prithvi and Mahira keep blaming each other and Sherlyn has become quite tensed upon witnessing their unity is on the verge to break. Once Mahesh’s health improves, all their heinous secrets will be out. However, now in her recent post, Ruhi aka Sherlyn has revealed that she isn’t going anywhere, does that mean Mahesh will never wake up again? Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

