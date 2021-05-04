Kundali Bhagya's Sameer Asks Interesting Question About 'Shrishmeer', Fans Respond

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular television serials currently and has a huge fanbase across the country. The show is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya and has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and airs on Zee TV. Recently, actor Abhishek Kapur, who portrays the character of Sameer In the drama serial took to Instagram and asked his fans to pick his character's best qualities. Here is everything you need to know about his latest Instagram post and how netizens reacted to it.

Abhishek Kapur's Instagram post

Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur took to Instagram recently and shared a picture with his co-star Anjum Fakih, who portrays his love interest on the Zee TV show. The on-screen couple posed for a cozy selfie and Abhishek captioned the post, "Pick one best quality of Sameer and Shrishti AND one thing u dislike as well ?? Let’s see what we got here ....âœ…âœ…!!!" The actors play the characters of Sameer and Shrishti in the serial and their pairing is loved by fans. While Kapur looked dapper in an olive green jacket and white shirt, Anjum wore a printed black shirt and left her hair open.

Netizens react to the post

Abhishek Kapur has a following of 1 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 15k likes within a couple of hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the reel life couple bombarded the comments section with their best qualities, as asked by Abhishek. While one wrote, "Like - Ur support for family n silly fights ðŸ˜ Dislike - Not able to propose each other till now ðŸ˜‚", another one stated, "Thing I like is you guys take so many pictures together and the thing I hate is that waiting for srishmeer marriage." The couple is fondly known as Shrishmeer by their ardent fans and many of them wrote in the comments section that they are eagerly waiting for the two to get hitched on screen.

Kundali Bhagya's cast

Kundali Bhagya, which is a spin-off series to Kumkum Bhagya started streaming in July 2017 and has successfully completed 942 episodes till now. The main cast of the show includes Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Roohi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor among others. The serial is currently being shot in Goa after Maharashtra imposed a lockdown in the entire state.

