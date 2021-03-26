'Kundali Bhagya's' Shraddha & Anjum Shell Out BFF Goals, Latter Says 'You Got Me For Life'

Kundali Bhagya’s reel sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih share a warm bond not only on screen but even off the camera. In real life too, the duo keeps sharing glimpses of their whereabouts that scream friendship goals. On Thursday night, Anjum posted a picture of Arya from the sets of the show and wrote “My Pyaaru si di, You got me for life.” The duo is on a full-fledged mission to reveal Prithvi's identity in the drama. Anjum then went on to pen, “Shrishti Ki Preeta” in the caption.

Anjum shares an adorable pic of Shraddha

Anjum and Shraddha Arya often share BTS pics and videos from the sets of Kundali Bhagya that go viral in no time. As per a ZEE5 report, Anjum opened up about the bond she shares with Shraddha. The former mentioned that she is very fond of Shraddha, just like Preeta and Srishti’s bond in Kundali Bhagya. Anjum further added that her bonding with her is close and that she is just like a sister to her. More so, the actor continued that Shraddha is one of the few people on set with who she shares everything. She has always been a great co-actor and their off-screen bond shows on-screen too, helping them enact their scenes effortlessly, remarked Fakih.

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently dropped a fun video with her co-stars. She teamed up with Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi and the trio grooved to the beats of Kishore Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor, and Shailendra Singh's song from Amar Akbar Anthony. Shraddha mentioned that her friends never hesitate to have fun with her. Earlier, her video with Anjum while dancing to the beats of Yashraj's Bigini Shoot also went viral. In another post, Anjum wrote, "I love you more than you love me," and tagged Shraddha.

As per Kundali Bhagya's current track, Kareena sides with Preeta and decides to do something that will not spoil her daughter, Kritika's life. More so, Preeta pours her heart to Karan and decides to get to any lengths to find out the truth behind Prithvi's wedding, leaving Sherlyn worried. Shrishti and Sammy also decide to help Preeta.

(Source: Anjum Fakih Instagram)

