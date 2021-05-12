'Kundali Bhagya's' Shraddha Arya Documents Her ‘perfect Tuesday’ In A Series Of Photos

Kundali Bhagya actress, Shraddha Arya, recently took to her Instagram handle to share several photos of herself from her "perfect tuesday". Due to the recent lockdown in Maharashtra, several tv serials like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Kumkum Bhagya, Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Yeh Hai Chahtein moved to Goa. Owing to the restrictions, the Kundali Bhagya cast also flew to Goa a few weeks ago.

With Goa now going under lockdown, several shows have decided to move their sets and continue filming in new cities, once again. However, the Kundali Bhagya cast has stayed put so far and according to reports, hasn't made a decision about moving to a new city yet. Shraddha Arya's Instagram handle has featured frequent posts from location.

The actress seems to be having the time of her life, whether it's enjoying some alone time while reading, or chilling with her co-star Anjum Fakih. In her recent photos, Shraddha can be seen sitting outside in the yard and posing for the camera. In some photos, she can be seen sitting outdoors, enjoying her beverages and in some she can be seen lying on her bed in what looks like her hotel room.

The actress can be seen smiling and making funny faces for the camera as well, and can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of an off-shoulder top and yoga pants. She shared her recent photo with the caption, "Documented My Perfect Tuesday". Take a look at Shraddha Arya's photos below.

Fans react to Shraddha Arya's photos

Shraddha Arya's recent photos documenting her perfect day prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-star, Anjum Fakih, dropped a few heart emojis for the actress and Arya responded in kind. Other actors such as Sara Khan, Twinkle Vasisht, Sehban Azim, and Divya Khosla Kumar also left comments admiring Shraddha's beauty.

Shraddha's make-up artist from Kundali Bhagya also left a comment, complimenting Shraddhya, and even got a response from the actress. Several fans left comments talking about how beautiful Shraddha looks in the photos while others simply left heart and kiss emojis. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Image: Shraddha Arya's Instagram

