Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Gives 'gentle Reminder' To Fans, Vinny Arora Dhoopar Agrees

Shraddha Arya, who is shooting for Kundali Bhagya in Goa, took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a series of pics while relaxing by the pool. Shraddha, decked up in an all-black swimsuit, penned a “gentle reminder” for fans. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Love yourself daily”. As soon as her post was up on the Internet, her on-screen husband Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, was one of the firsts to drop a comment. She wrote, “Okay”. Fans too rushed to drop endearing comments. “Absolutely stunning,” wrote a user.

Shraddha gives a 'gentle reminder' to fans

Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya went live on Instagram and made an appeal to fans. The duo asked people to take utmost care during these times. Shraddha Arya said, “Just don’t step out. I really don’t wish to hear that anyone has fallen sick and hence everyone please put on your masks.” Shraddha also asked people to help as much as they can and continued that a lot of people need prayers and support. Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta and Karan promised fans to drop a dance video as soon as things get a little better.

The Kundali Bhagya cast has jetted off to Goa to shoot the upcoming jail sequences in the drama. As per the latest track, Preeta is in jail as Mahira has blamed her for Akshay's demise. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha opened up about these emotional twists and mentioned that such sequences are challenging and are a true test to an actor’s calibre. She continued that to display the perfect emotions at the right moment is a task and that she loves challenges.

Right from playing with animals to enjoying the serenity of nature, the actor has been sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on Instagram. Last week, Shraddha and Anjum Fakih relaxed on the beach and did some meditation. The duo also enjoyed some leisure time while sharing goofy selfies. Anjum also keeps posting pics and videos with Abhishek Kapur, and in no time, fans swooned over their camaraderie. Sharing an adorable video with Kapur, she wrote, "Real life reel with my reel life real hero."

