Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares The Tip She Would Follow To Look Amazing

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya took to Instagram on June 17 to post a relatable meme. The meme talked about 'the key to look amazing'. It said that one can look amazing by looking like s*** most of the time so that it comes more of a surprise when one dresses up. Shraddha Arya posted the meme by writing, "finally a tip that I can easily follow". Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram story.

Shraddha Arya talks about her friendship with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar made a household name with their roles as Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya. Their chemistry as PreeRan is immensely loved by the audience. The duo is often seen making videos together. Earlier, Shraddha Arya posted a video where the duo was seen grooving on the beats of Peaches by Justin Bieber. The video was a compilation of different shots where both Shraddha and Dheeraj were seen performing some hilarious acts. Their chemistry in the video has been praised not only by PreeRan fans but also by Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya said that she shares a really great bond with Dheeraj, one which is extremely different from what viewers see on-screen. She added that whenever they get some spare time in between their shots, they are either creating reels or cracking jokes, which not only keeps the environment lively but also helps in diverting their minds from any kind of stress. Talking about the reel, she said that the reel that they created on (Justin Bieber's) song 'Peaches' was something that they were planning for quite a while now and since their viewers have always seen them get dramatic on-screen, they wanted to maintain that element in the reel. She added that they, in fact, feel they brought in an extra bit of it! This is exactly how they are on the set of Kundali Bhagya and she really loves that they are not just plain co-stars but also good friends. Shraddha Arya signed off by saying that not only PreeRan but the entire Kundali Bhagya cast is very close and friendly and they keep joking around each other.

