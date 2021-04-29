Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha-Dheeraj Make An Appeal To Fans Amid Pandemic: ‘Don’t Step Out’

Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya went live on Instagram on Thursday afternoon and expressed concern over the ongoing situation in the country amid the pandemic. While a bunch of fans requested the duo to dance, Dheeraj remarked that he thinks it’s not the correct time to do it and asked fans to take care of themselves. He also said that the world is not in the right frame of mind right now.

The duo made an appeal and asked people to take utmost care during these times. Shraddha Arya added, “Just don’t step out. Keep wearing your mask. We’ve not worn it right now as there’s no one around us. We make sure that none of us is taking otherwise things very carelessly. I really don’t wish to hear that anyone has fallen sick and hence everyone please put on your masks.”

Shraddha also asked people to help as much as they can even though it’s out of the way. She continued that a lot of people need prayers and support. If people can’t go out and be there physically, then they should mentally be there for each other, added Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta. The duo encouraged fans to take care of each other.

Arya also asked people to not feel sad as the lockdown has happened for the well-being of the people and with this, the Covid situation can be contained and controlled a bit. “Don’t be sad that everything is shut and closed down. It’s very good. Stay at home and be happy that no one is unwell and this the best feeling for a holiday for anyone right now,” she said in her video.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar make an appeal to fans

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, along with the Kundali Bhagya cast, have been shooting for the drama in Goa. As per the current track of the show, Karan visits Preeta and comforts her by giving her assurance that she will soon be out of jail. Karan also meets Preeta's mother, Sarla, and tells her that he'll never leave his wife's side. While Mahira is leaving no stone unturned in creating problems, Sammy and Shristi are doing their best to dig out details about Akshay's mystery.