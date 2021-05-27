Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Flaunts Her Never-seen-before Bikini Look; Fans Are All Hearts

Shraddha Arya, who often keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts in Goa, shared a series of pictures on Thursday afternoon while enjoying a shower in the resort. She stunned in a pink floral-print monokini and showed how she prepped up for some pool-time. “Anti-fragile” is what she wrote in the caption while highlighting that the pics were not “filtered”. While Sara Khan went on to call her a “cutie”, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann wrote, “Hot”. Shraddha’s on-screen co-star, Swati Kapoor also dropped awestruck emojis. Fans flooded Shraddha Arya's photos with hearts and fire emoticons. She is shooting in Goa for the ongoing episodes of her daily soap, Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha flaunts her monokini look

Earlier, she gave a sneak peek into her relaxed mode as she munched on some fries with juice. Arya wrote that her back was really hurting but that did not stop her from posing in a quirky way. She showed her “crazy sitting postures” while eating and soon fans were left in splits. Arya had also penned a “gentle reminder” for fans and had asked people to “Love themselves daily”. Meanwhile, her recent reel with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar garnered lots of love from fans. The duo recreated Justin Bieber's new song, Peaches, by showing how they had coffee together, headed out for a walk and how they walked hand-in-hand while lip-syncing the song's lyrics.

As per the current track in Kundali Bhagya episodes, Preeta has decided to get to any lengths to find out the person behind Akshay's mysterious murder. Her sister Shrishti, and brother, Sammy, are trying their level best to hack Akshay's gadgets to get some clues about him. As per the new promo, Preeta holds Karan's hand and stands strong against Mahira, Sherlyn and Prithvi. She tells herself that she will soon bring Karan out of the jail.

Earlier, Preeta was sent to jail by Mahira and Shraddha had opened about such emotional scenes in the drama. The actor had talked about how Preeta was completely distraught by her arrest and was trying to figure the events that landed her in jail. Shraddha had admitted that such sequences had made her challenge herself to display all the emotions perfectly.

(IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM)

